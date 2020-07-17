Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at Raymond James

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Iamgold in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Iamgold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Iamgold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Iamgold in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Iamgold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

IAG stock opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Iamgold has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $4.67.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.56 million. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 37.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Iamgold will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Iamgold in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iamgold during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iamgold during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iamgold during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Iamgold during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

