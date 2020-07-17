IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,142 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,468,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,216,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,997 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,522,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,997 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,137,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,881,000 after acquiring an additional 799,392 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 51,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $2,510,034.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,594,990.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $166,083.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,530.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,541 shares of company stock worth $4,836,011 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $48.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day moving average is $46.71. Hormel Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. Cfra upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

