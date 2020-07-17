IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 4,524 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,543,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 376.4% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,589,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,681 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 52.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,603,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,291 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 59.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,757,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,658,000 after purchasing an additional 653,203 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,730,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NTRS. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.61.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $424,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $424,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NTRS opened at $80.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.94 and its 200-day moving average is $86.07. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

