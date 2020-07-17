Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Lowered by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $182.21 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $190.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.02 and a 200-day moving average of $167.77. The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at $22,494,689.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.81.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.