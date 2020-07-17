IMV (NYSE:IMV) Given a $3.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

IMV (NYSE:IMV) has been assigned a $3.00 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 30.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IMV. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on IMV from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut IMV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.11.

IMV opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. IMV has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in IMV by 172.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in IMV in the first quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in IMV in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in IMV in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in IMV by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

