Insider Buying: Nusantara Resources Ltd (ASX:NUS) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Nusantara Resources Ltd (ASX:NUS) insider Kamen Palatov bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,500.00 ($10,616.44).

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$0.27 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.28. Nusantara Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.17 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of A$0.47 ($0.32).

About Nusantara Resources

Nusantara Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resources in Indonesia. It holds a 100% interest in the Awak Mas gold project that covers an area of 14,390 hectares located in South Sulawesi province, Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Awak Mas Holdings Pty Ltd.

