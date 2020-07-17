Insider Selling: ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) SVP Sells $13,242.00 in Stock

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) SVP Brian Capone sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $13,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,378.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CMD stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $93.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day moving average is $47.75.

Get ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity alerts:

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.65 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMD shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.