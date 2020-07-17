Insider Selling: Pure Acquisition (NASDAQ:PACQ) Major Shareholder Sells $19,170.00 in Stock

Pure Acquisition (NASDAQ:PACQ) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,800 shares of Pure Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $19,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pure Acquisition alerts:

On Tuesday, July 14th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 7,801 shares of Pure Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $83,002.64.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,000 shares of Pure Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $53,500.00.

PACQ stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. Pure Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 0.05.

Pure Acquisition Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.