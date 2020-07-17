Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives $34.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.83 and a quick ratio of 14.79. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.69.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,761.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 7,297 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $150,537.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.