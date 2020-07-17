IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $170.46

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $170.46 and last traded at $170.28, with a volume of 262832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $164.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.44.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total transaction of $254,755.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,307.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $170,522.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,661,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $7,826,126 over the last three months. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 652.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,052,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,049,000 after buying an additional 912,463 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 33.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,076,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,976,000 after buying an additional 524,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,264,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 22.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,395,000 after buying an additional 266,781 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in IPG Photonics by 183.0% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 335,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,985,000 after buying an additional 216,857 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

