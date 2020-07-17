James J. Filler Buys 583 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,782.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 824,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,764,397.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $78.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.76. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $93.49.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.35%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNBKA. ValuEngine cut Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNBKA. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,158,000 after purchasing an additional 20,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

