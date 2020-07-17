James J. Filler Purchases 1,009 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.57 per share, with a total value of $73,223.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 824,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,849,132.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CNBKA opened at $78.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.10. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $93.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.35%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 36.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Century Bancorp by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Century Bancorp by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNBKA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.