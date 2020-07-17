Joanna Coles Sells 5,586 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Director Joanna Coles sold 5,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $143,951.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,712.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joanna Coles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Joanna Coles sold 6,206 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $122,940.86.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Joanna Coles sold 6,896 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $119,990.40.

SNAP stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 1.79. Snap Inc has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in Snap by 70.1% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Snap by 7.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Snap by 7.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Snap by 15.9% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNAP. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

