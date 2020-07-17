Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.0% of Motco’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Motco’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ opened at $148.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.89. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.