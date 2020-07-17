Julian Kemp Sells 29,000 Shares of Marathon Gold Corp (TSE:MOZ) Stock

Marathon Gold Corp (TSE:MOZ) Director Julian Kemp sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.07, for a total transaction of C$60,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214,500 shares in the company, valued at C$444,015.

Julian Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 14th, Julian Kemp sold 15,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$30,750.00.

MOZ opened at C$1.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.52. Marathon Gold Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.71 and a twelve month high of C$2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOZ. National Bank Financial set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.30 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Thursday. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

