Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Trading 20% Higher

Kestrel Gold Inc (CVE:KGC) traded up 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 3,538,800 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 2,884% from the average session volume of 118,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02.

Kestrel Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon territory; 100% interest in the Val-Jual property that covers an area of approximately 1,350 hectares situated in southwest of Dawson City, Yukon; Clear Creek property covering an area of approximately 1,700 hectares located at the east of Dawson City, Yukon; and Dease Lake property, which covers an area of approximately 1,835 hectares situated within the Liard mining division of British Columbia.

