Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Lamb Weston have underperformed the industry year to date. The stock took a hit following third-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein the top and bottom lines missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, earnings declined year over year, affected by continued rise in input and SG&A expenses. Moreover, management withdrew its outlook due to the apprehended impact of the spread of coronavirus. Coronavirus-led social distancing has led to lower traffic at U.S. restaurants and QSRs, leading to slow orders for Lamb Weston. Though operators are coming up with takeout and delivery options, this can only compensate for part of the lost revenues. Also, operations in Europe are likely to take a hit. Nonetheless, the company is seeing better trends in the Retail segment. Moreover, improved price/mix and LTOs have been aiding Lamb Weston.”

LW has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.82. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $96.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

