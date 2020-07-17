Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Landec in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Landec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Landec from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of LNDC stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Landec has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $12.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,482. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Landec by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landec by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Landec by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Landec by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,873 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Landec by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

