Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 227 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,634 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.5% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after buying an additional 600,041 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after acquiring an additional 879,345 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.58.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $208.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.35. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,546.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.