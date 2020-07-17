Lincoln Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Surevest LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 13.5% during the second quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 60.9% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,863,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $390.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $351.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.43. The firm has a market cap of $1,694.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

