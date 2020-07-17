LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,641,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $74,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 261.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.63.

In other LivaNova news, Director Alfred J. Novak bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,724.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.84. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $87.45.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

