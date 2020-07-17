LivePerson (LPSN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN):

7/14/2020 – LivePerson was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/6/2020 – LivePerson had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $43.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – LivePerson was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/1/2020 – LivePerson had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/27/2020 – LivePerson was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/22/2020 – LivePerson had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $36.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2020 – LivePerson had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average is $32.81. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.08 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 37.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,709 shares of company stock worth $3,497,303 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in LivePerson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 180,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

