Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in State Street were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $389,406,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,015,000 after buying an additional 1,488,896 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,319,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,555,000 after buying an additional 1,285,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of State Street by 42.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,080,000 after buying an additional 1,231,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of State Street by 90.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,583,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,620,000 after buying an additional 1,229,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $64.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. State Street Corp has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.94.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

