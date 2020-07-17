Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1 Million Stock Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth about $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 122.2% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 254.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR opened at $35.67 on Friday. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 11.93 and a quick ratio of 11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.49.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Twitter from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.46.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $268,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,584 shares of company stock worth $2,652,719 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

