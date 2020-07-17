Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 57,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 27,777 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,986.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 2,777 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $49,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at $668,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, lowered Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

Shares of PENN opened at $34.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $40.14.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

