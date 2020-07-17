Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 900 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Edison International were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,085,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Edison International by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,741,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,182 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 45.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,132,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,165 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 42.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,319,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,840,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $968,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,507 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.48. Edison International has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

