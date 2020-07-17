Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,559,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 911,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,099,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 669,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after purchasing an additional 123,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 15.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,823,000 after purchasing an additional 77,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 12,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,736.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 97,148 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $6,967,454.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,121,603.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,648 shares of company stock worth $7,966,155. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $65.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.98. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $279.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.73 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.11.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

