Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 90,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,249,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $365,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 26.8% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LULU. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $197.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.84.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,126 shares of company stock worth $53,035,109. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $312.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $305.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.08. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $324.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

