Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.23. Lumber Liquidators reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 242.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $267.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.43 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on LL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

In other news, CEO Charles E. Tyson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 22.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $535.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lumber Liquidators has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

