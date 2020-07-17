MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) CFO Sells $114,950.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) CFO John Kober sold 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $114,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,964. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MTSI opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.50. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average is $27.94.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.91 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTSI. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.