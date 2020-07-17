Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total transaction of $2,833,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,013,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,006,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Friday, July 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $2,975,100.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total transaction of $2,929,950.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.74, for a total transaction of $2,996,100.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.17, for a total transaction of $2,957,550.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total transaction of $2,857,350.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total transaction of $2,735,700.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.62, for a total transaction of $2,769,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.15, for a total transaction of $2,792,250.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.11, for a total transaction of $2,851,650.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $5,519,700.00.

NYSE CRM opened at $188.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $166.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,044.94, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $202.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,322,911,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $986,207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,319 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 96.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $872,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,823 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 18.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,282,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. ValuEngine lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.21.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.