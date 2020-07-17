Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Shares Down 8.7%

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s stock price was down 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $1.85, approximately 2,896,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 1,162,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRNS shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.81.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a market cap of $153.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.27.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $13,201,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $10,368,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,187,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,875 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,202,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,480,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 982,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

