Mark A. Graber Acquires 18,049 Shares of Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Stock

Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY) major shareholder Mark A. Graber acquired 18,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $11,370.87. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Destiny Media Technologies stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. Destiny Media Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media files over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.