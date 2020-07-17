Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLM opened at $222.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.08 and a 52 week high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.11 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $3,808,411.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,902,047.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $174.49 per share, for a total transaction of $174,490.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,021 shares of company stock worth $342,077 and have sold 24,880 shares worth $5,269,146. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MLM. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Cfra lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

