Mary Vincelli Sells 2,500 Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (TSE:IVN) Stock

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (TSE:IVN) Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$10,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$283,760.40.

Mary Vincelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.87, for a total value of C$19,350.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Mary Vincelli sold 3,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total value of C$11,310.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Mary Vincelli sold 2,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.81, for a total value of C$7,620.00.

On Friday, June 19th, Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total value of C$18,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Mary Vincelli sold 3,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$11,250.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.69, for a total value of C$18,450.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.54, for a total value of C$17,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.50, for a total value of C$17,500.00.

TSE IVN opened at C$4.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.28. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd has a twelve month low of C$1.80 and a twelve month high of C$4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 4,110.00. The company has a current ratio of 23.67, a quick ratio of 23.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$2.80 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Ivanhoe Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

