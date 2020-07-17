Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $70.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.39. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $73.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $177,281,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,187,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,363,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,769,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,944,000 after buying an additional 975,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,116,020,000 after buying an additional 959,483 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $4,342,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $63,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,446 shares of company stock valued at $8,907,136. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

