Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) PT Lowered to $10.00

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 26.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercer International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23. Mercer International has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $13.62.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.99 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in Mercer International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 41,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 598,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 68,960 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.