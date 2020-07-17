Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Receives $94.15 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.15.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

MRK stock opened at $79.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.88. The stock has a market cap of $199.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.5% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 45,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

