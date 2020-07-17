MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires New Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,042,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,802,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 17.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,671,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,111,000 after buying an additional 852,411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 16.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,684,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,038,000 after buying an additional 662,116 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1,052.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 496,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,328,000 after buying an additional 453,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.75.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.95 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,395. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AWK opened at $134.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.09. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $141.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

