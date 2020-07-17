MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,467 Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 230,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,093,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,994.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,439,082. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. G.Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.36.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $142.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The company has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

