MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys Shares of 1,926 Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,953,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,042,961,000 after purchasing an additional 56,315 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 312,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Mairs & Power INC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $219.76 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $222.75. The firm has a market cap of $139.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.86.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,551.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,847 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,033 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.44.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

