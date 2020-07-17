MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in 3M by 18.3% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 27.9% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 47,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,449,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.7% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $159.33 on Friday. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.72. The stock has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

