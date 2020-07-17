MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $6,067,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,445,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $96.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.47. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

