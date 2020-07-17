MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Makes New $483,000 Investment in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 39,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 16,555,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,659,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,329,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,077,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,529,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $13.76.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

