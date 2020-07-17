MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,673 Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 618 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $1,312,421.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,942,462.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $555,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of DGX opened at $122.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.38. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $125.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

