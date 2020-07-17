MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 64,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.91.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $392.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $395.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total transaction of $6,997,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,198,655.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

