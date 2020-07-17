MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes Position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in L Brands by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 23,517 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in L Brands by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in L Brands by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 111,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in L Brands by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in L Brands by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LB shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on L Brands from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on L Brands from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on L Brands from $14.00 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on L Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

LB opened at $18.04 on Friday. L Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). L Brands had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

