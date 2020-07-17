Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,374,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 645.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.17.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total value of $3,890,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,850,294.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total transaction of $2,369,959.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,182 shares of company stock valued at $31,409,008 over the last three months. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $340.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.66. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $345.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 68.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.81.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.