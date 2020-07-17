Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,457,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after acquiring an additional 105,675 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,080,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,775,000 after buying an additional 72,037 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $48.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%.

