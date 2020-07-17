Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 358.6% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND opened at $88.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.31. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

